Teji Mandi (TM Investment Technologies Pvt. Ltd) -- a SEBI- registered investment advisor and a subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services -- said it aspires to provide prowess of equity investment services at a low-cost accessible price point.

With an objective to become one of the most accessible and actively managed investment advisory services in India for retail investors, Teji Mandi said it is offering an all-weather model of actively managed investment with regular rebalance updates through its application. This is a broker agnostic facility, where users can transact using their existing demat account or get assistance in opening a new one, it added.

Subscription plans to the application start at Rs 149/month and provide investors access to an actively managed investment advisory with a portfolio of 15-20 stocks at a one-click buy, sell &andrebalance facility. The stocks are recommended based on the investor’s risk profile. The investment strategy combines tactical bets with long-term winners. Tactical bets include special company situations from a 3-6 month perspective, while long-term winners look at stocks from a 12-18 month perspective, it said in a release.

The team advises investors to park their money in liquid instruments like index funds and ETFs when the market crashes or is extremely volatile to help them in mitigating risk.