Tega Industries shares rise to a 52-week high after 60% jump in Q4 profit, margin expands

Industrial equipment manufacturing company Tega Industries Ltd shares surged 9 percent in Wednesday’s trade to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 899.45 apiece, after the company reported a rise of nearly 60 percent in its March quarter net profit.

Live Tv

Tega Industries reported a 58.2 percent rise in net profit to Rs 77.2 crore for the quarter ended in March 2023 compared to Rs 48.8 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Revenue during the three-month period grew by 36.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 396.4 crore, as against Rs 290 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or EBITDA stood at Rs 102.7 crore in the quarter under review, up 49.3 percent from last year.