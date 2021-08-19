Tega Industries files IPO papers with Sebi, plans to raise Rs 700-750 crore

Tega Industries, which offers solutions to marquee global clients in mineral beneficiation, has filed draft papers with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

According to sources, the IPO size could be in the range of Rs 700-750 crore. According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed, t he public issue will be a complete Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1,36,69,478 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each by promoters and selling shareholders.

Through the offer for sale, promoters Madan Mohan Mohanka and Manish Mohanka would sell up to 33,14,657 equity shares and 6,62,931 equity shares, respectively.

Investor Wagner, an affiliate of the US-based private equity firm TA Associates, will also sell its entire shareholding of 96,91,890 equity shares via the OFS. The company had received funding from Wagner in 2011.

According to the DRHP, the equity shares intended to be offered by Wagner in the offer for sale will contain a maximum of 86,92,281 equity shares that will come from the conversion of 86,92,281 CCPP (cumulative convertible preference shares) owned by Wagner.

The company has reserved up to 50 percent of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while 15 percent is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

Tega, with its headquarters in Kolkata, provides abrasion and wear-resistant products and services for mining, mineral processing, screening, grinding, material handling, and mineral beneficiation.