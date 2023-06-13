Technical stock picks: Zomato, Macrotech Developers among 4 stocks that can rally up to 22% in near term

Based on the technical factors, analysts at Axis Securities have suggested four stocks — Zomato, Macrotech Developers, Dhampur Sugar Mills and Globus Spirits — that investors can look to buy and hold for the next three to four weeks.

Equity benchmark index Nifty remained in a sideways movement ahead of the release of India's inflation data. It sustained its position above a critical near-term moving average, indicating stability in the market. Whereas, the relative strength index (RSI) showed a bearish crossover, suggesting a potential weak momentum. For the week, analysts at Axis Securities expect Nifty to trade in the range of 19000-18200 with a mixed bias.

On June 9, Nifty closed at Rs 18,563 level with a gain of 29 points on a weekly basis. On the weekly chart, the index has formed a bearish candle with an upper shadow indicating selling at higher levels.

The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above Rs 18,700 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 18900- 19000 levels. However if the index breaks below 18450 level, it would witness selling which would take the index towards 18300-18200.