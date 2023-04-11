Technical stock picks | Hero Moto, Apollo Tyres, IRCTC, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Tech Mahindra on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives at Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Hero Motocorp. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 2,430 for an upside target of Rs 2,525. Shares have gained 3 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 323 for an upside target Rs 340. The stock is up more than 7 percent over the last month.

IRCTC is another buy call from Thakkar with a stop loss of Rs 573 for a target of Rs 600. Shares of IRCTC have declined around 3 percent over the last month.

His final buy call is on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL). His recommendation comes with target of Rs 236 and a stop loss of Rs 217. The stock has declined around 2 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bajaj Finserv. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,280. Shares have gained around 1 percent over the last month.

NTPC is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 174. The stock has remained flat in the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on United Spirits. For this, he advises a stop loss of Rs 765. The stock has remained flat in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Tech Mahindra. He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,080. Shares of Tech Mahindra are down around 2 percent over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,410 and a price target of Rs 1,464-1,470 on the upside. The stock has remained flat in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 170 and for an upside target of Rs 184-186.

For more details, watch the accompanying video