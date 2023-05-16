This analyst recommends buying Cochin Shipyard and PB Fintech — here’s why

Market tech analyst Shrikant Chouhan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Stock market expert Shrikant Chouhan from Kotak Securities said the market is currently facing resistance at the critical level of 18,500. However, analysing option statistics reveals a shift in support from the range of 18,000 to 18,200.

Taking into account the recent correction from the highs of 18,450 to approximately 18,350-18,300, where significant support is evident, it presents a favorable opportunity to buy at the present levels.

Looking at historical trends, market recoveries have often occurred when the market has fallen to the five-day simple moving average. Therefore, it would be wise to consider buying around these levels, with a suggested stop loss set at 18,250.

Today, defense stocks, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Mazagon Dock, and Cochin Shipyard, are performing well and displaying notable activity. Among them, Cochin Shipyard stands out, currently trading at around Rs 530-540.

Chouhan anticipate that the stock could reach levels of at least Rs 600 or 630 in the coming days. Hence, he recommends to buy at the range of Rs 550-560, with a stop loss at Rs 530.

We are expecting Rs 600 or 630 on the higher side, Chouhan added.

Another stock Chouhan recommends is PB Fintech, which has recently approached the Rs 600-620 levels.

Chouhan said, “If we go through with the weekly, monthly charts then they are also we are seeing good amount of buying attraction whenever there is a correction. So from here the stock can easily move to the levels of Rs 660 or 670. So here also we have a buy recommendation with a stop loss around Rs 600.”

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.