This analyst recommends buying Cochin Shipyard and PB Fintech — here’s why

Market tech analyst Shrikant Chouhan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Stock market expert Shrikant Chouhan from Kotak Securities said the market is currently facing resistance at the critical level of 18,500. However, analysing option statistics reveals a shift in support from the range of 18,000 to 18,200.

Live Tv

Loading...

Taking into account the recent correction from the highs of 18,450 to approximately 18,350-18,300, where significant support is evident, it presents a favorable opportunity to buy at the present levels.

Looking at historical trends, market recoveries have often occurred when the market has fallen to the five-day simple moving average. Therefore, it would be wise to consider buying around these levels, with a suggested stop loss set at 18,250.