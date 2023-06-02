Technical stock picks | MMFSL, Bharat Forge, ICICI GI and TVS Motor on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these stock recommendations for the Friday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL). He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 288 for an upside target of Rs 310. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

He recommends to buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 789 and a price target of Rs 820. The stock has remained flat over the last month.

ICICI General Insurance is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 1,270 and a stop loss of Rs 1,200. The stock has gained over 12 percent in the last month.

His solitary sell call is on TVS Motor. He recommends a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,290 for a downside target of Rs 1,225. Shares of TVS Motors have gained more than 11 percent over the last month.

Additionally, Thakkar suggests buy calls on Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 4,805 and a target of Rs 5,000 and on Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 431 and a target of Rs 448.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in Tech Mahindra. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,090 and targets of Rs 1,160-1,180. Shares have gained more than 8 percent over the last month.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 290 with targets of Rs 320-325.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan also has a buy call on Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 4,600 and a price target of Rs 4,740 on the upside. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 105 and a target of Rs 110. Shares are down more than 3 percent over the last month.