Technical stock picks | MMFSL, Bharat Forge, ICICI GI and TVS Motor on the radar

By Sonia Shenoy   | Surabhi Upadhyay  Jun 2, 2023 9:29:23 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these stock recommendations for the Friday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL). He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 288 for an upside target of Rs 310. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.
He recommends to buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 789 and a price target of Rs 820. The stock has remained flat over the last month.
