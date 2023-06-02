Technical stock picks | MMFSL, Bharat Forge, ICICI GI and TVS Motor on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these stock recommendations for the Friday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL). He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 288 for an upside target of Rs 310. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

He recommends to buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 789 and a price target of Rs 820. The stock has remained flat over the last month.