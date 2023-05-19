This analyst recommends buying Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Finance and Syngene — here’s why

Market tech analysts, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, and Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst have these recommendations for Friday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities and Prakash Gaba, share their top stock picks for the day.

For Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba’s first buy call of the day is on Shriram Finance. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,340 for an upside target of Rs 1,380. Shares have declined more than 1 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Cholamandalam Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,030 for an upside target Rs 1,070. The stock is up more than 23 percent over the last month.

Syngene International is seeing a sideways move with an upward bias. If the stock goes up, it can touch to levels of Rs 715 levels. Buy with a stop loss of Rs 695. Shares of Syngene have gained more than 13 percent in the last month.

Read Here | Trade Setup for May 19: Rangebound Nifty 50 continues to see resistance at this level

For Shrikant Chouhan

Shrikant Chouhan’s first buy call of the day is on Tata Motors. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 495 for an upside target of Rs 530-540. Shares have gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Chouhan has one on Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 415 for a downside target of Rs 385-390. Shares are down more than 5 percent over the last month.

He recommends buy call on HCL Technologies. Expect the stock to move towards Rs 1,120-1,130 within a very short period of time. Chouhan recommends keeping a stop loss of Rs 1,080. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Aurobindo Pharma is another sell recommendation. The stock is forming a negative divergence sort of formation. Expect the stock to fall to the levels of Rs 550-560. Sell the stock with a stop loss of Rs 605.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.