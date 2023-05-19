English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsThis analyst recommends buying Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Finance and Syngene — here’s why

This analyst recommends buying Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Finance and Syngene — here’s why

This analyst recommends buying Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Finance and Syngene — here’s why
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Prashant Nair   | Reema Tendulkar   | Sonia Shenoy  May 19, 2023 9:17:04 AM IST (Updated)

Market tech analysts, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, and Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst have these recommendations for Friday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities and Prakash Gaba, share their top stock picks for the day.

Live Tv

Loading...

For Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba’s first buy call of the day is on Shriram Finance. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,340 for an upside target of Rs 1,380. Shares have declined more than 1 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Cholamandalam Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,030 for an upside target Rs 1,070. The stock is up more than 23 percent over the last month.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X