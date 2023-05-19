This analyst recommends buying Shriram Finance, Cholamandalam Finance and Syngene — here’s why

Market tech analysts, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, and Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst have these recommendations for Friday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities and Prakash Gaba, share their top stock picks for the day.

For Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba’s first buy call of the day is on Shriram Finance. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,340 for an upside target of Rs 1,380. Shares have declined more than 1 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Cholamandalam Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,030 for an upside target Rs 1,070. The stock is up more than 23 percent over the last month.