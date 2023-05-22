Midcap IT stocks outshine heavyweights — Persistent Systems and Hindustan Aeronautics among top picks

Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal Financial Svcs shared her top picks, which include Persistent Systems and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shivangi Sarda from Motilal Oswal Financial Services highlighted the consistent outperformance of midcap IT stocks compared to their heavyweight counterparts. Despite the heavyweights attempting to regain strength, they have struggled to sustain it, while midcaps have been showing promising results.
Sarda shared her top picks, which include Persistent Systems and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).
Persistent Systems, a leading IT services company, has been displaying a positive trend in its stock price. Over the past five sessions, the stock has consistently formed higher lows, indicating a bullish sentiment. Additionally, a positive divergence can be observed on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.
Taking these factors into account, Sarda recommends buying Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 5,130 and a stop loss near Rs 4,835.
Notably, the stock has already gained over 11 percent in the last month, further solidifying its upward momentum.
Read Here | Balaji Amines' independent director clarifies reasons behind exit - Shares off day's low
Moving to the defensive sector, Sarda highlighted Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) as an attractive pick. The stock has been steadily moving within an upward sloping channel on the weekly timeframe, consistently raising its base levels on the upside.
Sarda recommends buying HAL with a target price near Rs 3,210 and a stop loss near Rs 3,025.
For the past month, the stock has shown a notable gain of 9.46 percent, underscoring its positive performance.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Energy security — an academic's take on why nuclear can't be a loner at the G20’s people-centric energy transition agenda
May 21, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Investment winter in startup world — here's what the impacts of high valuation and limited cheap funds are
May 20, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Sidda vs DK— here's what the new dawn of power in Karnataka has in store for Congress
May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Are retirement mutual funds better than SCSS for long-term investing?
May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read