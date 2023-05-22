Midcap IT stocks outshine heavyweights — Persistent Systems and Hindustan Aeronautics among top picks

Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal Financial Svcs shared her top picks, which include Persistent Systems and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shivangi Sarda from Motilal Oswal Financial Services highlighted the consistent outperformance of midcap IT stocks compared to their heavyweight counterparts. Despite the heavyweights attempting to regain strength, they have struggled to sustain it, while midcaps have been showing promising results.

Sarda shared her top picks, which include Persistent Systems and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)

Persistent Systems, a leading IT services company, has been displaying a positive trend in its stock price. Over the past five sessions, the stock has consistently formed higher lows, indicating a bullish sentiment. Additionally, a positive divergence can be observed on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.

Taking these factors into account, Sarda recommends buying Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 5,130 and a stop loss near Rs 4,835.

Notably, the stock has already gained over 11 percent in the last month, further solidifying its upward momentum.

Moving to the defensive sector, Sarda highlighted Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) as an attractive pick. The stock has been steadily moving within an upward sloping channel on the weekly timeframe, consistently raising its base levels on the upside.

Sarda recommends buying HAL with a target price near Rs 3,210 and a stop loss near Rs 3,025.

For the past month, the stock has shown a notable gain of 9.46 percent, underscoring its positive performance.