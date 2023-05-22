Midcap IT stocks outshine heavyweights — Persistent Systems and Hindustan Aeronautics among top picks

Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal Financial Svcs shared her top picks, which include Persistent Systems and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shivangi Sarda from Motilal Oswal Financial Services highlighted the consistent outperformance of midcap IT stocks compared to their heavyweight counterparts. Despite the heavyweights attempting to regain strength, they have struggled to sustain it, while midcaps have been showing promising results.

Persistent Systems, a leading IT services company, has been displaying a positive trend in its stock price. Over the past five sessions, the stock has consistently formed higher lows, indicating a bullish sentiment. Additionally, a positive divergence can be observed on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.