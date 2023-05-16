Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on IDFC LTD. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 90.50 for an upside target of Rs 96. Shares have gained more than 17 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 96.50 for an upside target Rs 102. The stock is up more than 10 percent over the last month.

REC is the third buy call for Thakkar. He recommends buying with a stop loss of Rs 134 for a target of Rs 144. Shares have gained more than 11 percent in the last month.

Can Fin Homes is a buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 680 and a stop loss of Rs 649. The stock is up more than 15 percent over the last month.

Thakkar recommends buy call on PFC. He recommends keeping a stop loss at Rs 169 and target of Rs 182 on the upside. Shares of PFC have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

Aurobindo Pharma was consolidating for the last 2-3 weeks, and has given a fresh breakout. Thakkar recommends buying this with a stop loss of Rs 620 and target of Rs 660. The stock is up more than 13 percent over the last month.

Thakkar recommends buy call on Birlasoft. His stop loss for the stock is Rs 315 and target is Rs 340. Shares have gained more than 26 percent in the last month.

Coforge is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 4,160 and targets of Rs 4,330. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Coal India. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 231. Shares have gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

PVR is an intraday short. Sukhani recommends to sell the stock with a stop loss of Rs 1,479. Shares have declined more than 4 percent in the last month.

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bharti Airtel. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 785. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.

State Bank of India is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 570. Shares of SBI have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 1,020 and price targets of Rs 1,110 on the upside. The stock is up more than 3 percent over the last month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 225 and for an upside target of Rs 248. Shares are up more than 3 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.