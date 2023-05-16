Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on IDFC LTD. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 90.50 for an upside target of Rs 96. Shares have gained more than 17 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 96.50 for an upside target Rs 102. The stock is up more than 10 percent over the last month.