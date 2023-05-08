Technical stock picks | Havells, Maruti, M&M, NALCO on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.
Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.
From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Havells. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,270 for an upside target of Rs 1,320. Shares have gained more than 9 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 8,860 for an upside target Rs 9,150. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.
Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) with a stop loss of Rs 1,227 for a downside target of Rs 1,185. Shares have gained more than 2 percent over the last month.
NALCO is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 76 and a stop loss of Rs 82. The stock has remained flat in the last month.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in ICICI Prudential. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 425. Shares have remained flat over the last month.
Sukhani's only intraday short is on PVR. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 1,465. Shares of PVR are down more than 6 percent over the last month.
Amara Raja Batteries is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 590. The stock has gained more than 6 percent in the last month.
Lastly, Sukhani also recommends a sell on RBL Bank. He advises a stop loss of Rs 156. Shares are up around 3 percent over the last month.
From Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 8,750 and a price target of Rs 9,300 on the upside.
Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 3,560 and for an upside target of Rs 3,800. Shares are up more than 7 percent over the last month.
