English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTechnical stock picks | Havells, Maruti, M&M, NALCO on the radar

Technical stock picks | Havells, Maruti, M&M, NALCO on the radar

Technical stock picks | Havells, Maruti, M&M, NALCO on the radar
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   | Nigel D'Souza  May 8, 2023 9:08:29 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Havells. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,270 for an upside target of Rs 1,320. Shares have gained more than 9 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 8,860 for an upside target Rs 9,150. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X