Technical stock picks | Havells, Maruti, M&M, NALCO on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Havells. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,270 for an upside target of Rs 1,320. Shares have gained more than 9 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 8,860 for an upside target Rs 9,150. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.