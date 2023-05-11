Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives at Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on L&T Technology Services (LTTS). He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 3,800 for an upside target of Rs 3,920. Shares have gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Metropolis Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 1,340 for an upside target Rs 1,390. The stock is up more than 9 percent over the last month.

GAIL is the final buy call from Thakkar with a stop loss of Rs 107 for an upside target of Rs 114. The stock has gained more than 2 percent in the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Aarti Industries with a stop loss of Rs 521 for a downside target of Rs 480. Shares have declined more than 5 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Atul Ltd. It had a knee-jerk decline a few days ago and is now recovering from that decline. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 6,770. Shares have declined more than 2 percent over the last month.

India Cements is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 190. Shares of India Cements have gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Granules India. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 308. Shares have gained more than 2 percent each in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Berger Paints. He advises a stop loss of Rs 612. Shares are up more than 2 percent over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,230 and price targets of Rs 1,315-1,320 on the upside. The stock was down more than 9 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 545 and for an upside target of Rs 584. Shares are up more than 9 percent over the last month.