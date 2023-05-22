Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Monday’s trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Exide Industries. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 200 for an upside target of Rs 212-214. Shares have gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 97 for an upside target Rs 105. The stock is up more than 10 percent over the last month.

Bharti Airtel is the third buy call for Thakkar. He recommends buying with a stop loss of Rs 795 for a target of Rs 825. Shares have gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

Dabur is a sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 505-504 and a stop loss of Rs 525. The stock is down more than 1 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Tata Motors. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 604. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

Balkrishna Industries is an intraday short. Sukhani recommends to sell the stock with a stop loss of Rs 2,230. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Adani Enterprises. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,872. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.

GNFC is another intraday short call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 602. Shares of GNFC have gained more than 12 percent in the last month.

For Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on Indusind Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,210 and price targets of Rs 1,292-1,300 on the upside. The stock is up more than 13 percent over the last month.

He also has a buy recommendation on Coforge with a stop loss of Rs 4,230 and an upside target of Rs 4,360-4,400. Shares are up more than 9 percent over the last month.

DLF is another buy call from Rajesh Palviya. He recommends buying with a stop loss of Rs 455 for a target of Rs 510. Shares of GNFC have gained more than 14 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.