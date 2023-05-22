Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Monday’s trading session.

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

Live Tv

Loading...

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Exide Industries. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 200 for an upside target of Rs 212-214. Shares have gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 97 for an upside target Rs 105. The stock is up more than 10 percent over the last month.