English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTech analysts see upside in these stocks

Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Tech analysts see upside in these stocks
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 May 22, 2023 9:19:11 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Monday’s trading session.

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

Live Tv

Loading...

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Exide Industries. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 200 for an upside target of Rs 212-214. Shares have gained more than 8 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 97 for an upside target Rs 105. The stock is up more than 10 percent over the last month.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X