Technical stock picks | Eicher Motors, Delta Corp, Bharat Forge, Federal Bank on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Eicher Motors. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 3,590 for an upside target of Rs 3,700. Shares have gained more than 11 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Delta Corp with a stop loss of Rs 212.50 for an upside target Rs 230. The stock is up more than 14 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 771 for a downside target of Rs 730. Shares are down more than 2 percent over the last month.

Federal Bank is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 120 and a stop loss of Rs 128. The stock was down more than 4 percent in the past month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds an intraday shorting opportunity in Torrent Pharmaceuticals. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Alkem Laboratories is also an intraday short. Sukhani recommends to sell the stock with a stop loss of Rs 3,508. Shares have gained more than 2 percent in the last month.

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in HDFC. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 2,740. The stock is up more by around 0.32 percent over the last month.

Atul Ltd is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 6,800. Shares of Atul Ltd have declined more than 1 percent in the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 888 and price targets of Rs 955 on the upside. The stock is up more than 5 percent over the last month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 505 and for an upside target of Rs 540. Shares are up more than 10 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.