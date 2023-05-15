English
Technical stock picks | Eicher Motors, Delta Corp, Bharat Forge, Federal Bank on the radar

Technical stock picks | Eicher Motors, Delta Corp, Bharat Forge, Federal Bank on the radar

By Prashant Nair   | Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza  May 15, 2023

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Eicher Motors. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 3,590 for an upside target of Rs 3,700. Shares have gained more than 11 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Delta Corp with a stop loss of Rs 212.50 for an upside target Rs 230. The stock is up more than 14 percent over the last month.
