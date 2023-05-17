Technical stock picks | Coforge, Syngene, Cipla, MCX on the radar

Market tech analysts, Prakash Gaba, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Coforge. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 4,060. Shares have gained more than 8 percent each in the last month.

Sukhani's is an intraday short is on Syngene. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 710. Shares of Syngene have gained more than 13 percent over the last month.