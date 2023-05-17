Breaking News
market NewsTechnical stock picks | Coforge, Syngene, Cipla, MCX on the radar

Technical stock picks | Coforge, Syngene, Cipla, MCX on the radar

Technical stock picks | Coforge, Syngene, Cipla, MCX on the radar
By Prashant Nair   | Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza  May 17, 2023 9:16:26 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Prakash Gaba, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

Technical Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com and Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, along with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Coforge. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 4,060. Shares have gained more than 8 percent each in the last month.
Sukhani's is an intraday short is on Syngene. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 710. Shares of Syngene have gained more than 13 percent over the last month.
