Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Shrikant Chouhan, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

For Shrikant Chouhan

Shrikant Chouhan’s first buy call of the day is on Bank of Baroda. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 180 for an upside target of Rs 200. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

buy call on State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 574 for an upside target Rs 600-610. The stock is up more than 7 percent over the last month. He recommends acall onwith a stop loss of Rs 574 for an upside target Rs 600-610. The stock is up more than 7 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Chouhan has one on Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 109 for a downside target of Rs 102. Shares are down more than 1 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Chambal Fertilisers. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 290. The stock is up by around 6 percent over the last month.

Atul Ltd is another intraday short call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 6,835. Shares of Atul Ltd have declined more than 5 percent in the last month.

Sukhani finds an intraday shorting opportunity in Indiabulls Housing Finance. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 115. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.

According to Sukhani BHEL is also a buying opportunity. Sukhani recommends buying the stock with a stop loss of Rs 79. Shares have gained more than 9 percent in the last month.

For Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Persistent Systems with a stop loss of Rs 4,700 and price targets of Rs 5,000 on the upside. The stock is up more than 11 percent over the last month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Escorts Kubota with a stop loss of Rs 2,070 and an upside target of Rs 2,220. Shares are up more than 7 percent over the last month.