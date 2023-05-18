Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Shrikant Chouhan, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

For Shrikant Chouhan

Shrikant Chouhan’s first buy call of the day is on Bank of Baroda. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 180 for an upside target of Rs 200. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.