Sensex, Nifty 50 off opening highs, Divis Lab top loser
Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair  May 18, 2023 9:14:53 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Shrikant Chouhan, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

For Shrikant Chouhan
Shrikant Chouhan’s first buy call of the day is on Bank of Baroda. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 180 for an upside target of Rs 200. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 574 for an upside target Rs 600-610. The stock is up more than 7 percent over the last month.
