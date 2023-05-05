Technical stock picks | Asian Paints, Havells, Godrej Consumers, Kotak Bank, TCS, Power Mech on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Kush Bohra, Founder of kushbohra.com, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives at Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Asian Paints. The stock is coming out of a correction, he recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 2,950 for an upside target of Rs 3,050. Shares have gained more than 6.04 percent in the last month.

Coromandel International is a second buy call with a stop loss of Rs 955 for targets of Rs 1,050. The stock is up 8.50 percent over the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Havells India on the mild dip. Buy the stock at around Rs 1,250 with a stop loss of Rs 1,230 and targets of Rs 1,295. The stock is up 4.58 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Mitessh has one call on Godrej Consumers Products. He has a stop loss of Rs 945. The stock has declined more than 3.98 percent in the last month.

From Kush Bohra

Bohra finds buying opportunity in Kotak Mahindra Bank. The stock has seen a bit of revival and a bit of stability over the last couple of days. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,930 and a target of Rs 1,975. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Bohra recommends a buy on Power Mech Projects. The stock has given a very decent breakout on the back of decent volumes. He suggest buying for a target of Rs 3,000 with a stop loss of Rs 2,700. Shares have gained more than 10.99 percent in the last month.

Read Here | Wake Up Call: Indian equities look to chart their own path despite weak global cues

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 3,180 and a price target of Rs 3,280-3,300 on the upside. The stock has declined 0.61 percent in the last month.

buy recommendation on State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 568 and for an upside target of Rs 588. Shares are up more than 11 percent over the last month. Additionally, he also has arecommendation onwith a stop loss of Rs 568 and for an upside target of Rs 588. Shares are up more than 11 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.