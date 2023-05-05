English
Technical stock picks | Asian Paints, Havells, Godrej Consumers, Kotak Bank, TCS, Power Mech on the radar

By Prashant Nair   | Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza  May 5, 2023 9:18:40 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Kush Bohra, Founder of kushbohra.com, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives at Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Asian Paints. The stock is coming out of a correction, he recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 2,950 for an upside target of Rs 3,050. Shares have gained more than 6.04 percent in the last month.
Coromandel International is a second buy call with a stop loss of Rs 955 for targets of Rs 1,050. The stock is up 8.50 percent over the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Havells India on the mild dip. Buy the stock at around Rs 1,250 with a stop loss of Rs 1,230 and targets of Rs 1,295. The stock is up 4.58 percent over the last month.
