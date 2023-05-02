Technical stock picks | Apollo Hospitals, BEL, HAL, IEX on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Apollo Hospitals. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 4,490 for an upside target of Rs 4,595. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on BEL with a stop loss of Rs 102 for an upside target Rs 107. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is another buy recommendation from Thakkar with a stop loss of Rs 2,895 for a target of Rs 3,000. Shares have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.

IEX is the final buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a stop loss of Rs 154 and a target of Rs 162. The stock has gained more than 16 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in BEL. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 99.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on GAIL. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 109. Shares of GAIL are up 2 percent over the last month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 97. The stock has gained more than 2 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Manappuram Finance. He advises a stop loss of Rs 124. Shares are up 3 percent over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). The stock was up more than 4 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 390 and for an upside target of Rs 412. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.