English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTechnical stock picks | Apollo Hospitals, BEL, HAL, IEX on the radar

Technical stock picks | Apollo Hospitals, BEL, HAL, IEX on the radar

Technical stock picks | Apollo Hospitals, BEL, HAL, IEX on the radar
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair  May 2, 2023 9:23:36 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives at Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

Recommended Articles

View All
​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Apollo Hospitals. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 4,490 for an upside target of Rs 4,595. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on BEL with a stop loss of Rs 102 for an upside target Rs 107. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X