Technical stock picks | Apollo Hospitals, BEL, HAL, IEX on the radar

2 Min(s) Read
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.
Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives at Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.
From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Apollo Hospitals. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 4,490 for an upside target of Rs 4,595. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on BEL with a stop loss of Rs 102 for an upside target Rs 107. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.