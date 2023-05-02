Technical stock picks | Apollo Hospitals, BEL, HAL, IEX on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Apollo Hospitals. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 4,490 for an upside target of Rs 4,595. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on BEL with a stop loss of Rs 102 for an upside target Rs 107. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.