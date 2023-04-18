Technical stock picks | AB Capital, Asian Paints, BoB, RIL, GAIL, Voltas, Bharat Forge on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Aditya Birla Capital. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 160 for an upside target of Rs 175. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,820 for an upside target Rs 2,920. The stock has remained flat over the last month.

Bank of Baroda is another buy recommendation from Thakkar. He recommends a stop loss of Rs 172 for a target of Rs 185. Shares have gained more than 11 percent over the last month.

Thakkar’s solitary sell call is on Sun TV. He recommends a stop loss of Rs 428 and a target of Rs 410. The stock has declined more than 2 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in GAIL. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 105.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Laurus Labs. He advises a stop loss of Rs 315.

Shares of GAIL and Laurus Labs have remained flat over the last month.

Voltas is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 811.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Bharat Forge. He advises a stop loss of Rs 740.

Shares of Voltas and Bharat Forge have declined more than 1 percent in the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) with a price target of Rs 2,420-2,430 on the upside. The stock was up more than 7 percent in the past month.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.