Stocks to buy: Short-term trading ideas by experts for 1 June 2023

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani, and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.
Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, along Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Hindustan Petroleum Corp. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 256. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.
Sukhani's intraday short is on Power Grid Corporation. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 236. Shares are down more than 3 percent over the last month.
GNFC is another intraday short call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 598. The stock has declined more than 1 percent in the last month.
Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). He advises a stop loss of Rs 3,000. Shares are up more than 6 percent over the last month.
From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Coforge. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 4,500 for an upside target of Rs 4,650. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.
He also recommends a buy call on PI Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,550 for an upside target Rs 3,750. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.
HDFC Ltd is a sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 2,590 and a stop loss of Rs 2,665. The stock has declined more than 5 percent in the last month.
Gail is also a sell call from Thakkar with a stop loss at Rs 106.50 for a target of Rs 101. Shares have declined more than 3 percent over the last month.
Thakkar has a buy on Tech Mahindra. The stock is showing good traction in today’s trade. His recommendation comes with a stop loss of Rs 1,115 and a target of Rs 1,160. Shares have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.
RBL Bank has been showing good candlesticks for the last many days. He advises to buy the stock with a stop loss of Rs 162 and a target of Rs 180. The stock is up more than 7 percent in the last one month.
Read Here | Trade Setup for June 1: Nifty 50 may bounce post from support levels post GDP data, Auto sales in focus
From Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 207 and a price target of Rs 222 on the upside. The stock was up more than 9 percent in the past month.
Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 3,130 and for an upside target of Rs 3,330. Shares are up more than 11 percent over the last month.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published: Jun 1, 2023 9:16 AM IST
