Stocks to buy: Short-term trading ideas by experts for 1 June 2023

By Prashant Nair   | Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza  Jun 1, 2023 10:16:55 AM IST (Updated)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani, and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, along Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Hindustan Petroleum Corp. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 256. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.
Sukhani's intraday short is on Power Grid Corporation. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 236. Shares are down more than 3 percent over the last month.
