Stocks to buy: Short-term trading ideas by experts for 1 June 2023

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani, and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Hindustan Petroleum Corp. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 256. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's intraday short is on Power Grid Corporation. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 236. Shares are down more than 3 percent over the last month.