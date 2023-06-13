Technical stock picks | HCLTech, Shriram Finance, AB Capital and Biocon to keep on your radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HCLTech. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,125 for an upside target of Rs 1,175. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Shriram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,430 for an upside target Rs 1,510. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.

Aditya Birla Capital is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 184-185 and a stop loss of Rs 175. The stock has gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

His solitary sell recommendation is on Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 243 for a downside target of Rs 226. Shares of Biocon are down more than 3 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Ambuja Cements. He advises traders to keep this as a positional trade and not an intraday trade as far as possible. Shares have gained more than 12 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Biocon.

Bharat Forge is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. He sees more upside here. The stock has gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Tata Power. The stock has been in a sustained uptrend. Shares are up more than 6 percent over the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) with a stop loss of Rs 365 and a price target of Rs 385-390 on the upside. The stock was up more than 5 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) with a stop loss of Rs 82 and for an upside target of Rs 92. Shares are up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Further, he also recommends buying IndiaMART with a stop loss of Rs 5,660 and a target of Rs 5,780-5,800. The stock was down more than 3 percent over the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.