Technical stock picks | HCLTech, Shriram Finance, AB Capital and Biocon to keep on your radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical & Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HCLTech. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,125 for an upside target of Rs 1,175. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Shriram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,430 for an upside target Rs 1,510. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.