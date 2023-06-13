CNBC TV18
market News

Technical stock picks | HCLTech, Shriram Finance, AB Capital and Biocon to keep on your radar

By Sonia Shenoy  Jun 13, 2023 9:22:08 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical & Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HCLTech. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,125 for an upside target of Rs 1,175. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Shriram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,430 for an upside target Rs 1,510. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.
