Technical stock picks | L&T, Manappuram Finance and NTPC on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on L&T. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 2,344 for an upside target of Rs 2,405. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 115.50 for an upside target Rs 122. The stock is up 8 percent over the last month.

NTPC is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 190 and a stop loss of Rs 180. The stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 279.50 for a downside target of Rs 262. Shares have declined more than 5 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Cipla. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 950. Shares have gained more than 2 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on IDFC First Bank. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 73. Shares are up more than 8 percent over the last month.

Balrampur Chini Mills is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 387. The stock has gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on HDFC. He advises a stop loss of Rs 2,629. Shares are down more than 3 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 393 and a price target of Rs 420-425 on the upside. The stock was up more than 10 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on BEL with a stop loss of Rs 117 and for an upside target of Rs 127. Shares are up more than 13 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.