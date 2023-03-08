Technical stock picks | RIL, L&T, Coromandel, GNFC, Coal India, Havells on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst at Angel One share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Larsen and Toubro (L&T). He advises traders to keep a stop loss of 50 points from its current levels of Rs 2,146.30. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

One of the sell calls from Sukhani is on Hindalco. For this, he advises a stop loss of Rs 422. Shares of Hindalco are down around 5 percent over the last month.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is another sell call from Sudarshan Sukhani. According to him, the stock is giving signs of distribution, which is not good. Stop Loss is to be placed above Rs 926. The stock has declined around 3 percent in the last one month.

buy on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). He advises a stop loss of Rs 2,300. Shares of RIL are up around 2 percent over the last month. Lastly, Sukhani recommends aon(RIL). He advises a stop loss of Rs 2,300. Shares of RIL are up around 2 percent over the last month.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Coromandel International. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 910 for an upside target of Rs 955. Shares have gained around 2 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on GNFC with a stop loss of Rs 550 for an upside target Rs 590. The stock is up around 3 percent over the last month.

He also has a buy call on Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 218 and a target of Rs 232. The stock has gained around 2 percent in the last month.

The solitary sell call by Thakkar is on JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 685 for a downside target of Rs 650. Shares of JSW Steel have declined around 8 percent over the last month.

From Sneha Seth

Sneha Seth has a buy call on Tata Motors DVR with a stop loss of Rs 217 and a price target of Rs 232 on the upside.

Additionally, she also has a buy recommendation on Havells with a stop loss of Rs 1,210 and for an upside target of Rs 1,270. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.