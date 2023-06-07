Technical stock picks | BEL, GNFC, DRL, RIL, SRF and Bharat Forge on the radar

Market tech analysts, Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities and Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends and Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities along with Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL). The stock is in a sustained uptrend. He advises traders to buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 115. Shares have gained more than 10 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on GNFC. The stock has not rallied, has not participated in the Nifty upmove. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 587. Shares of GNFC are down more than 1 percent over the last month.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 4,580. The stock has declined more than 5 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Bharat Forge. The stock is on the verge of a breakout from the previous high. So one should consider buying this stock. He advises a stop loss of Rs 790. Shares are up more than 3 percent over the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Shrikant Chouhan's first buy call of the day is on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). It closed above the important levels of Rs 2,470. He believes, from here the stock can go to the next level of Rs 2,530 or Rs 2,550. He recommends to buy RIL at current levels with a stop loss at Rs 2,440.

He also recommends a buy call on SRF. This stock has also closed at the highest band of the trading range. According to Chouhan, the stock can go to the levels of Rs 2,600 or Rs 2,630. He recommends to buy SRF at current levles with a stop loss of Rs 2,490.

Both the stocks, RIL and SRF, have remained flat over the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on PVR Inox with a stop loss of Rs 1,415 and a price target of Rs 1,500-1,520 on the upside. The stock has remained flat in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 1,760 and for an upside target of Rs 1,860-1,880. Shares are up more than 11 percent over the last month.

Finally, he recommends a buy on Grasim with a stop loss of Rs 1,730 and target of Rs 1,800-1,820. The stock has remained flat over the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.