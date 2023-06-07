Technical stock picks | BEL, GNFC, DRL, RIL, SRF and Bharat Forge on the radar

Market tech analysts, Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities and Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL). The stock is in a sustained uptrend. He advises traders to buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 115. Shares have gained more than 10 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on GNFC. The stock has not rallied, has not participated in the Nifty upmove. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 587. Shares of GNFC are down more than 1 percent over the last month.