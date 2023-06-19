Technical stock picks | Metropolis Health, Cochin Shipyard on the radar

Investors seeking opportunities in the market can look to Metropolis Health and Cochin Shipyard as potential candidates for their portfolios. These stocks have demonstrated significant upward momentum and exhibit favorable technical patterns.

Technical analyst, Ashish Kyal from Waves Strategy Advisors shared his insights on two stocks that have shown significant upward momentum and potential for medium to long-term investments. Metropolis Health and Cochin Shipyard, according to Kyal, are displaying strong breakout patterns and positive trends within their respective industries.

Live Tv

Loading...

Metropolis Health, after undergoing a period of consolidation, has experienced a noteworthy breakout on the upside. The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector as a whole has been emerging from a prolonged downtrend and is now resuming its upward trajectory. Kyal suggested that it would be advantageous to remain invested in this sector from a medium to long-term perspective.