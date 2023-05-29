This analyst recommends buying Mahindra and Mahindra and Bandhan Bank — here’s why

Market tech analyst, Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors has these recommendations for Monday's trading session.
Technical analyst Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors has identified two stocks with promising potential based on their technical charts. These stocks are Mahindra and Mahindra and Bandhan Bank.
Kyal's first pick is Mahindra and Mahindra, a stock that has experienced a robust gap-up opening and is currently consolidating. However, the chart indicates positive signs. The overall performance of the auto sector has been exceptional, which further supports the potential of Mahindra and Mahindra to outperform.
Kyal suggests creating long positions at the current market price (CMP) and maintaining a stop loss at Rs 1,284. The upside target for this stock is Rs 1,420.
Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra have gained more than 7 percent in the last one month.
The second stock recommended by Kyal is Bandhan Bank. He points out that the Bank Nifty is already demonstrating strong performance, and Bandhan Bank has started showing notable outperformance as well.
After a period of consolidation over the past few days, Kyal predicts that Bandhan Bank is likely to experience an upside breakout. Therefore, he advises creating long positions in Bandhan Bank with a stop loss set at Rs 254. The target for this stock is Rs 285. The stock is up 14 percent in the past one month.
Disclaimer:
The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
