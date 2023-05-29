This analyst recommends buying Mahindra and Mahindra and Bandhan Bank — here’s why

Market tech analyst, Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors has these recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analyst Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors has identified two stocks with promising potential based on their technical charts. These stocks are Mahindra and Mahindra and Bandhan Bank.

Live Tv

Loading...

Kyal's first pick is Mahindra and Mahindra, a stock that has experienced a robust gap-up opening and is currently consolidating. However, the chart indicates positive signs. The overall performance of the auto sector has been exceptional, which further supports the potential of Mahindra and Mahindra to outperform.