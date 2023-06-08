Technical stock picks | JSW Steel, Tejas Networks, Aarti Industries and NTPC on the radar

Market tech analysts, Kush Bohra, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Kush Bohra, Founder at Kushbohra.Com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan of Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Kush Bohra

Kush Bohra's first buy call of the day is on JSW Steel. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 720 for upside targets of Rs 745 and Rs 760. Shares have gained more than 1 percent in the last month.

He also recommends a buy call on Tejas Networks with a stop loss of Rs 685 for an upside target Rs 760 and Rs 800. The stock is up more than 9 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Aarti Industries. It had a big decline. Slowly, it is inching back, so Sukhani believes it is worth buying into as it is breaking out of its consolidation. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 505. Shares have declined more than 6 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on MMFSL. The stock is suggesting minor correction on the downside. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 295. Shares of MMFSL have remained flat over the last month.

Bharat Forge is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. He has been upbeat on the stock. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 790. The stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on NTPC. He advises a stop loss of Rs 174. Shares are up more than 2 percent over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with a stop loss of Rs 151 and a price target of Rs 160 on the upside. The stock was down more than 5 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on HCLTech with a stop loss of Rs 1,100 and for an upside target of Rs 1,160. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.