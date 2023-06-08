CNBC TV18
Technical stock picks | JSW Steel, Tejas Networks, Aarti Industries and NTPC on the radar

By Sonia Shenoy  Jun 8, 2023 9:37:03 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Kush Bohra, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Kush Bohra, Founder at Kushbohra.Com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan of Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Kush Bohra
Kush Bohra's first buy call of the day is on JSW Steel. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 720 for upside targets of Rs 745 and Rs 760. Shares have gained more than 1 percent in the last month.
He also recommends a buy call on Tejas Networks with a stop loss of Rs 685 for an upside target Rs 760 and Rs 800. The stock is up more than 9 percent over the last month.
