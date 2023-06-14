Technical stock picks | JSW Steel, Aster DM Healthcare on the radar

As the market dynamics continue to evolve, it becomes crucial for investors to stay informed about potential investment opportunities. Ashish Kyal, from Waves Strategy Advisors, suggests taking advantage of the positive momentum in JSW Steel and Aster DM Healthcare.
Technical analyst, Ashish Kyal from Waves Strategy Advisors, in a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, shared his insights on the current market trends and provided two stock recommendations for investors. Kyal's recommendations include JSW Steel and Aster DM Healthcare, both of which have exhibited strong performance and are expected to continue their upward trajectory.
According to Ashish Kyal, JSW Steel is poised for a significant upward move. After a prolonged period of sluggishness in the metal counters, there seems to be a renewed traction in the sector. JSW Steel, in particular, has demonstrated a robust rise, indicating a positive sentiment in the overall market. Kyal advised investors to consider creating long positions in JSW Steel, anticipating a target of Rs 830. To manage risk, he suggested maintaining a stop loss at Rs 747.
Over the past month, the stock has witnessed an impressive surge of more than 9 percent, further bolstering the bullish outlook.
The second stock recommendation from Ashish Kyal is Aster DM Healthcare, a company operating in the healthcare sector. Kyal noted a positive traction within the entire healthcare space and identified selected stocks that have started breaking out. Aster DM Healthcare stands out as one such stock, exhibiting a notable rise in recent times. Kyal believes there is still more momentum left in this stock, making it an attractive opportunity for investors. He advised creating long positions in Aster DM Healthcare with a stop loss at Rs 276 and a target of Rs 311.
Notably, the shares of Aster DM Healthcare have witnessed an impressive gain of over 12 percent in the past month, underscoring the potential for further growth.
Disclaimer:
The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
