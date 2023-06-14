Technical stock picks | JSW Steel, Aster DM Healthcare on the radar

By Mangalam Maloo

As the market dynamics continue to evolve, it becomes crucial for investors to stay informed about potential investment opportunities. Ashish Kyal, from Waves Strategy Advisors, suggests taking advantage of the positive momentum in JSW Steel and Aster DM Healthcare.

Technical analyst, Ashish Kyal from Waves Strategy Advisors, in a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, shared his insights on the current market trends and provided two stock recommendations for investors. Kyal's recommendations include JSW Steel and Aster DM Healthcare, both of which have exhibited strong performance and are expected to continue their upward trajectory.

According to Ashish Kyal, JSW Steel is poised for a significant upward move. After a prolonged period of sluggishness in the metal counters, there seems to be a renewed traction in the sector. JSW Steel, in particular, has demonstrated a robust rise, indicating a positive sentiment in the overall market. Kyal advised investors to consider creating long positions in JSW Steel , anticipating a target of Rs 830. To manage risk, he suggested maintaining a stop loss at Rs 747.