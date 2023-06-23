Technical stock picks | Jindal Steel, Tata Chemicals, ABB India, HCLTech, Bajaj Finance on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 573 for an upside target of Rs 605. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 990 for an upside target Rs 1,040. The stock is up more than 1 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on ABB India with a stop loss of Rs 4,320 for a downside target of Rs 4,170. Shares have gained more than 9 percent over the last month.

Astral Ltd is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 1,875 and a stop loss of Rs 1,980. The stock has gained more than 13 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in HCLTech. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,140 and a target of Rs 1,210-1,220. Shares have gained more than 4 percent over the last month.

Chouhan's sell call for today is on Bajaj Finance. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 7,100 and a target of Rs 6,700. Shares of Bajaj Finance are up more than 3 percent over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 985 and a price target of Rs 1,015 on the upside. The stock was up more than 6 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 1,080 and for an upside target of Rs 1,160. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.