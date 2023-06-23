Technical stock picks | Jindal Steel, Tata Chemicals, ABB India, HCLTech, Bajaj Finance on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 573 for an upside target of Rs 605. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 990 for an upside target Rs 1,040. The stock is up more than 1 percent over the last month.