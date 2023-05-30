Based on the technical factors, analysts at Axis Securities have suggested three stocks — HCL Technologies Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, and Bata India Ltd — that investors can look to buy and hold for the next three to four weeks.

Calls on the Street about equity benchmark Nifty marching towards its life-time high levels as soon as next month are becoming louder. The Nifty 50 index is just 1.5 percent shy of reaching its all-time high of 18,887.60 it touched in December 2022. On the weekly chart, the index formed a long bullish candle forming higher High-low compared to previous week and has closed above previous week's high indicating positive bias. The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 18700 level it would witness buying, which would lead the index towards 18900-19000 levels.

However, if the index breaks below 18350 level, it would witness selling which would take the index towards 18200-18000. For the week, analysts at Axis Securities expects Nifty to trade in the range of 19000-18000 with a mixed bias.

On the weekly chart of Bank Nifty, the index has formed a small bullish candle with shadows on either side, indicating indecisiveness amongst participants regarding the direction. The chart pattern suggests that if Bank Nifty crosses and sustains above 44200 level, it would witness buying, which would lead the index towards 44350-44500 levels.

However, if the index breaks below 43800 level, it would witness selling which would take the index towards 43500- 43400. For the week, the brokerage expects Bank Nifty to trade in the range of 44500-43400 with a mixed bias.

Axis Securities' weekly top 3 tech picks —

Based on the technical factors, the brokerage has suggested three stocks — HCL Technologies Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, and Bata India Ltd — that investors can look to buy and hold for the next three to four weeks.

HCL Technologies: HCL Tech on the weekly chart has decisively broker out above the medium term "Falling Channel" at 1105 with bullish candle strong indicating an uptrend. The stock holds above 50 percent Fibonacci Retracement of a rally from 877-1156 placed at 1018 forming a medium term support zone.

HCL Tech shares are well placed above 20, 50, 100 and 200 daily simple moving average (SMA), indicating a positive momentum. The weekly strength indicator relative strength index (RSI) is holding above its reference line indicates positive momentum.

The brokerage has given a buying range between Rs 1130-1108. The above analysis indicates an upside of 1185-1250 levels (6–12 percent) with a stop loss at Rs 1090. Holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.

PI Industries: On the weekly chart, PI Industries has decisively broken out above the “Falling Channel” pattern at 3320, with an increase in volume. The stock retest the breakout area of upper band of falling channel and bounce back confirming positive trend.

PI Industries' stock holds above 61.8 percent Fibonacci Retracement of a rally from 2368-3698 placed at 2877 forming a medium term support zone. The weekly strength indicator RSI is holding above its reference line indicates positive momentum.

The brokerage has given buying range between 3480-3412. Stop loss can be kept at 3255. The above analysis indicates an upside of 3830-3920 (11–14 percent) from the current market levels. Holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.

Bata India: On the daily chart, Bata India has decisively broken out above the “Rounded Bottom” pattern at 1550 level. The breakout is accompanied with an increase in volume confirming participation at breakout level.

Bata shares are well placed above 20, 50 and 100 daily SMA indicating positive momentum. The daily strength indicator RSI is in bullish mode and daily RSI crossover above its reference line generated a buy signal.

The brokerage has given a buying range between 1560-1530. Stop loss can be kept at 1480. The above analysis indicates an upside of 1675-1710 levels (8-11 percent). Holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.