Based on the technical factors, analysts at Axis Securities have suggested three stocks — HCL Technologies Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, and Bata India Ltd — that investors can look to buy and hold for the next three to four weeks.

Calls on the Street about equity benchmark Nifty marching towards its life-time high levels as soon as next month are becoming louder. The Nifty 50 index is just 1.5 percent shy of reaching its all-time high of 18,887.60 it touched in December 2022. On the weekly chart, the index formed a long bullish candle forming higher High-low compared to previous week and has closed above previous week's high indicating positive bias. The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 18700 level it would witness buying, which would lead the index towards 18900-19000 levels.

However, if the index breaks below 18350 level, it would witness selling which would take the index towards 18200-18000. For the week, analysts at Axis Securities expects Nifty to trade in the range of 19000-18000 with a mixed bias.