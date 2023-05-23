Technical stock picks | HCL Tech, BEL, PVR, Infosys, Vedanta on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HCL Tech. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,104 for an upside target of Rs 1,150. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on L&T Technology Services with a stop loss of Rs 3,880 for an upside target Rs 4,050. The stock is up more than 14 percent over the last month.

He also recommends to buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 108.50 for a target of Rs 116. Shares have gained 8 percent over the last month.

PVR is the only sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 1,305 and a stop loss of Rs 1,356. The stock has declined around 8 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity HCL Tech. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,088. Shares have gained more than 6 percent over the last month.

Infosys is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 1,244. The stock has gained around 5 percent in the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Jubilant FoodWorks. He advises a stop loss of Rs 476. Shares of Jubilant are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Vedanta. He advises a stop loss of Rs 282. Shares are down more than 4 percent over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 352 and a price target of Rs 377 on the upside. Shares of BPCL are up more than 5 percent over the last month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,080 and for an upside target of Rs 1,160. Shares are up 11 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.